Marbella parasurfer takes silver

Sarah Almagro, silver medalist parasurfer from Marbella. Credit: Sarar Almagro FB

Marbella woman Sarah Almagro has taken the silver medal at the World Parasurfing Championships.

Superwoman Sarah Almagro has done it again and brought back another trophy to Marbella: silver in the World Parasurfing Championship on Saturday, November 9 in Huntingdon Beach, California.

Almagro scored silver in the women’s category with a score of 10.70. It was a close match, up against the Australian winner who had been head and shoulders above all the other competitors, catching a wave first with an 8 score and, in the last moment, managed another wave finishing with an unbeatable score of 12.67. Third place went to the Argentine Georgina Melatin and the fourth to France’s Beatrice Durán.

2024 has been a great year for the Marbella surf champ. She has competed with women in her same category from around the world: Australia, Argentina, the United States, France, UK, and Spain.

Parasurfing win coincides with debilitating meningitis 5-year anniversary

The date of the win marked 5 years since a meningococcal meningitis and other complications changed her life and led to her having all 4 limbs amputated as well as a kidney transplant.

‘5 years already. As time goes by, it seems like yesterday, when they took me to the emergency room and put me on a dialysis machine.’

On her social media, Sarah said, ’I am so grateful to have had a transplant and leave that hell behind. My life changed, and I went from being on a machine keeping me alive to being able to live life to the full. Only those of us who have gone through this know what a difference there is.’

The kidney donor who saved her life was Sarah’s father, Ismael Almagro.

‘I will say one thing; you know that I wouldn’t want to live through that again, but I would go through a kidney transplant a thousand times again, because from that moment on, my health improved exponentially in a matter of days. I just have to say, Thank you, papa.’