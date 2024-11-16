Market at the English Cemetery

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 20:19 • 1 minute read

The English Cemetery, Malaga. Credit: EC, Facebook

Antique crafts, illustrations, sculpture, painting, and curious objects are all on offer at the English Market in the English Cemetery in Malaga on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 11am to 6pm.

The English Cemetery of Malaga, the oldest non-Catholic necropolis in the Iberian Peninsula, is preparing for a new and exciting addition with its traditional English Market with live music and foodtrucks.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a market full of vintage treasures, unique crafts, and a selection of second-hand books. This flea market is a perfect opportunity to walk through this beautiful historic place, coming across unique items and conservation about this emblematic place.

Attendees will also be able to witness the progress in restoration work that the English Cemetery Foundation has carried out in recent months on the most emblematic tombs in the main promenade, such as that of the British doctor Joseph William Noble, that of Annie Plews, known as ‘the Angel of the English Cemetery’, and that of the founder of the cemetery, British Consul William Mark.

To continue supporting this conservation work, the entrance to the flea market has a symbolic price of only €1 (children free), which is specifically designated to maintenance of the English Cemetery.

Something a little different for the run-up to Christmas, ideal to share with friends or family in this historic 18th-century garden. For those who would like to participate with their own market stalls, there is still some space for more. Write to elmercadillodelingles@gmail.com.