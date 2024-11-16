By Nina Cook • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 16:12 • 1 minute read

The new gym in Tabernas will offer modern facilities, promoting active and healthy living in the community. Credit: tabernas.es

The Provincial Council of Almería is working together with the Tabernas town council to build a state-of-the-art gymnasium in Tabernas, marking a significant step forward in expanding public health and wellness services for the region.

Located within the town’s municipal sports complex, this soon-to-be-complete facility was made possible through funding from the Plan Coopera, a provincial programme aimed at improving infrastructure across Almería’s municipalities. Through this initiative (and substantial 885,000 euro investment), Tabernas’ residents will have access to a first-class fitness centre that promotes physical activity and supports healthy lifestyles.

Ángel Escobar, the Deputy for Municipal Assistance, has spoken about the importance of extending quality services to smaller municipalities. Escobar emphasised that facilities like this gym will help bridge the urban-rural gap. “It’s essential that smaller towns enjoy the same amenities as larger cities. This new gym is a clear example of our commitment to equal opportunities in public services,” he remarked. He also applauded the collaboration with the Tabernas town council, which played a crucial role in the project’s successful implementation.

Equipped with the latest fitness machines, weights, and a spacious layout, the gym is being designed to cater to a range of fitness levels and activities. Beyond the individual workout spaces, the facility is expected to host fitness classes, sports training, and wellness workshops, encouraging residents of all ages to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

