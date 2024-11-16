News snippets from the European press

By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 19:11 • 4 minutes read

Caption: NOTRE-DAME: Repairs to the cathedral have taken five years Photo credit: Flickr/Melinda Young Stuart

France: Who did it? After five years of investigations, the Paris authorities cannot pinpoint the cause of the fire that devastated Notre Dame cathedral in April 2019. “But the closer we get to where the fire started, and as analyses come back, the more weight is lent to the theory of an accident,” Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Denmark: Make a note Education minister Mattias Tesfaye wants a return to written exams instead of computer use for secondary school pupils to safeguard against cheating and obtain a clear indication of their academic level. “I’m not afraid of machines, but I am afraid of bad people,” Tesfaye told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

Speak up Denmark was ranked seventh out of 116 countries in the latest English Proficiency Index after occupying fourth place in 2023. Netherlands headed the 2024 Index, followed by Norway and Singapore but although it had slipped three places, Denmark remained in the “very high” English proficiency category.

Norway: Homeward bound On November 13, the Kon-Tiki Museum in Oslo returned human remains taken by the explorer Thor Heyerdal during a 1955 expedition to Easter Island. The previous night, four Rapa Nui representatives accompanied the skulls inside the museum to awaken the spirits of the dead, the Easter Island delegation explained.

Green steel Tibnor, a subsidiary of steel producer SSAB, will supply the Norwegian shipyard Salthammer Batbyggeri with 300 tons of steel. Made from recycled material at a plant using only fossil-free electricity and biogas, the steel will be used to build two 30-metre electricity-powered supply vessels for the fishing industry.

Italy: Dearer pills Italians spent €7.1 billion on prescription drugs in 2023, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) revealed, owing to higher medicine prices and the tendency to prescribe dearer drugs. Total pharmaceutical spending grew 6 per cent to €36.2 billion, of which the National Healthcare Service covered 68.7 per cent.

Poets’ corner Rome’s Protestant Cemetery, where poets John Keats and Percy Bysshe Shelley are buried, was closed on safety grounds after a huge pine tree there fell to the ground. A crowdfunding initiative hopes to raise enough cash to remove the tree, repair graves that were damaged by the tree and reopen the cemetery.

Belgium: Mangrove plan Flemish dredging and infrastructure company, Jan De Nu, is constructing a mangrove island in Ecuador (South America) although the project could be repeated elsewhere. These forests, which man-made activities are destroying, help to store carbon, protect coastal communities from erosion and support wildlife.

Deadly virus RESPONDING to Rwanda’s request to the European Union for assistance in fighting the deadly Marburg virus, Belgium’s government is sending personal protective material and laboratory equipment. Fifteen people have died since Rwanda confirmed an outbreak of the virus, which is related to Ebola, in September.

Germany: Poll peril With a general election in February, Interior minister Nancy Faeser commented on social media that Germany needed more protection against cybersecurity threats. “We must protect our democracy in the digital world,” she said, “and should be particularly prepared against manipulation and disinformation.”

Done deal LUFTHANSA finally reached agreement with Rome on acquiring a stake in Italy’s ITA Airways. The deal was delayed after Lufthansa requested a €10 million discount on the €325 million purchase price, although Italy’s Finance minister later revealed that there had been “no change” in the terms of the original deal.

Netherlands: Killer wolves Wolves carried out 491 attacks on sheep and livestock between January and October, compared with 399 throughout 2023, according to figures from the BIJ12 government agency. The true number could be higher, as farmers do not report all attacks and figures only include attacks known to involve wolves.

Paint job After five years of research, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has begun the second phase of restoring Rembrandt’s The Night Watch. Eight conservators have now begun to remove the varnish from the painting, isolated in a see-through glass chamber where museum visitors can watch the experts at work.

Finland: Arctic aims Finland, Canada and the US signed the Icebreaker Collaborative Effort Pact in Washington on November 13, agreeing to develop, construct and maintain polar icebreakers. Collaboration is now considered vital as Russia and China increasingly covet the Arctic for new resources and shipping lanes.

Your fault Twenty-five per cent of males under 35, and 21 per cent of all men, told a recent survey that they believed women deserved the violence they often met owing to the way they looked, dressed and behaved. “Far too many men are alarmingly tolerant of violence to

Ireland: Mauve peril Thick blankets of mauve stinger jellyfish named Pelagia noctiluca covered the entire south Irish coast on and around November 12. The sightings followed confirmation that many thousands of the mauve stingers had been spotted in the Lough Hyne marine reserve, where they posed a threat to many other species.

Bogus doctors A Medical Council enquiry into a person “not a medical practitioner” who had been treating patients and was reported to the gardai in 2023, uncovered more un-registered medics practising in Ireland. Further council investigations led to 32 reviews which assisted police in six separate criminal cases.

Portuga: Colour coded On November 12, the General Health Directorate (DGS) announced that its children’s booklets would all be yellow, instead of pink for girls and blue for boys. The following day, the Ministry of Health obliged the DGS to backtrack, declaring a return to the former format without offering any explanation.

Shoot out A Portuguese businessman linked to the construction industry who was kidnapped in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, on October 29 was released on November 14 in Motola, a town on the outskirts of the city. Police sources revealed that at least four of his kidnappers were shot during the rescue operation.

Sweden: Splitting up The government announced plans to modify the six-month waiting period required for a divorce as part of a package aimed at helping women escape from violent, abusive marriages. It will study how best scrap the cooling-off period initially introduced to prevent hasty divorces and save more marriages.

Pay rise Salaries for Sweden’s MP will rise by 3,000 krona (€256.60) to a monthly 78,500 kronor (€6,789) in the New Year, the parliament’s Salary committee announced. The 4 per cent increase was in line with the recent collective bargaining agreements between the unions and employers, the committee pointed out.