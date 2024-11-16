By John Smith • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 18:58 • 1 minute read

Copenhagen Councillor Jens-Kristian Lütken Credit: Jens-Kristian Lütken X

This may seem to be a strange employment call, but Jens-Kristian Lütken, in charge of employment and recruitment for the Copenhagen Council thinks that this could be a workable strategy although it would only apply to certain specialists.

Copenhagen is inviting Americans who don’t like Donald Trump to move there

He explained “There are a lot of Americans who have good ideas, want to start a business and who have good educations. We need them here in Copenhagen and in the capital area. And many of them are tired of the fact that Donald Trump has become president, so we would like to lure them to Copenhagen.”

Like many other parts of Europe, Denmark is suffering from a lack of certain skilled specialists and particularly needs senior people in the technology, green transition and life science areas. The politician went on to say “Copenhagen is a good place to start a family. Far, far better than the US. We have good daycare centres and we have good schools. We also have a much more open and liberal society than the one that Trump proposes.”

Politician explains “luckily we have the cure and it’s called Copenhagen.”

Although this may be a somewhat tongue in cheek offer, at least Jens-Kristian Lütken doesn’t shy away for saying it as he sees it with another comment “Trump is a disaster, but luckily we have the cure and it’s called Copenhagen.”

In reality, this is just his opinion and there is no programme as yet to advertise the opportunity in the USA, although if the publicity generated on Social Media actually gets some serious response than the council is prepared to make the suggestion a legitimate offer from Copenhagen.

Before anyone moves, everyone will need to check work permits and compare cost of living

Before matters go any further however they will need to ensure that the rules and regulations concerning settling and working in Denmark are made clear as well as comparing the cost of living between the two countries.