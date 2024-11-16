Porsche 963: historic season

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 21:37 • 1 minute read

Porsche 963 - best overall 2024. Credit: Porsche

The 2024 season will go down as one of the most successful in Porsche’s long-distance race history: in just the second year with the Porsche 963, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart won seven of eight possible titles together with the works team Porsche Penske Motorsport.

The basis for the result was the consistent improvement of the team structure as well as the work on the reliability and performance of the approximately 515 kW (700 PS) hybrid prototype.

The overall result of the 2024 season in the FIA World Endurance Championship was six out of six possible titles in North America. Porsche only missed out on the manufacturer’s title in the world championship with the 963 this year by just two points.

Porsche wins 7 out of 8 titles with 963

‘It was an incredibly successful year,’ explains Laudenbach. ‘With the Porsche 963 and our global team Porsche Penske Motorsport, we won seven out of eight possible titles in a very strong competitive environment, filling me with great pride.’

On December 16, 2020, Porsche publicly announced for the first time that it would return to the top classes of the world’s two largest endurance series: the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The basis for this was the decision by the motorsport authorities FIA and IMSA to introduce a common set of rules for the top vehicles for the 2023 season: hybrid prototypes in the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) category.