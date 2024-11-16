By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 15:29 • 1 minute read

Image: Aena / Facebook.

In October, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport saw a total of 1,797,457 passengers.

These figures mark a 13.3 per cent increase from the same month in 2023 and set a new monthly record with numbers even surpassing last year’s July and August figures.

This October milestone brought the airport’s total passenger count for the year to nearly 15.9 million, already exceeding the entire annual figure for 2023, with two months still remaining.

International Passengers

International passengers continued to dominate, totalling 1,568,027 and reflecting a 13.8 per cent increase.

Domestic traffic also grew, reaching 227,526 passengers, a 10.4 per cent rise.

Among international travellers, the United Kingdom led with 594,284 passengers, followed by the Netherlands with 114,560, Germany with 108,688, Belgium with 89,848, and Norway with 81,769.

The airport managed 11,243 flights in October, a 13.1 per cent increase over the same month in 2023. From January to October, the airport served a total of 15,891,921 passengers, exceeding 2023’s full-year figure of 15,747,699 and marking a 16.5 per cent year-over-year increase.

Flight Operations

Flight operations also grew, with 99,302 flights handled in the first ten months, up by 14.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Aena Group

Across the Aena Group – which includes Spain’s 46 airports, two heliports, London-Luton Airport, and 17 airports in Brazil – October closed with 33,587,444 passengers, a 6.1 per cent increase from 2023. The group managed 283,592 flights, a 4.9 per cent rise, and transported 137,308 tonnes of cargo, 22.7 per cent more than the previous year.