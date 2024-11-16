Rotary Club delivers aid donations to Valencia

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 12:37 • 1 minute read

Collecting for Valencia. Credit: Rotary Club Marbella.

Actions speak louder than words, and many clubs together can achieve so much more than one. The exceptional severe weather phenomenon Dana caused damage not seen in a generation. The death, heartache, homelessness, and endless mud have ruined the lives of thousands of people who thought they were safe.

Rotary Club Presidents Katja Range and former President Christine Graf were moved into taking action, having many friends in the Valencia area. While Rotary Club member Suvi Kauranen collected donations and released club emergency funds, Katja and Christine galvanised friends and contacts, including President Karen Blair at the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club and Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina, and initiated a programme of collection of needs for the people of the Valencia region.

Items from brushes and buckets to washing liquid and nappies and all points in between were gathered and driven across country in a large minivan to a collection centre just outside of Valencia, ready for distribution to those that have lost everything.

The Rotary Club is glad to report that both ladies arrived safe and well but were extremely moved by the sights they witnessed. Once at the collection centre, Katja and Christine met members of Rotary Club Valencia and helped divide their contributions to the aid package into the specific areas where it was most needed.

Rotary Club Mijas International is indebted to the Lions Club of La Cala and Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina for all the help and resources they provided to further supplement the aid package driven across the country.