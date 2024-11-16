By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 17:48 • 2 minutes read

Irish comedian, Jon Kenny, has died aged 66 years Credit:X:@80'sirishlegend

Ireland’s best-loved comedian and actor, Jon Kenny has died aged 66.

The Limerick-born class entertainer had been treated for cancer several times since 2000 and has finally lost his battle.

Famous for his double act with Pat Shortt in the D’Unbelievables, he became one of Ireland’s most popular comedy performers from the 1990’s and was known as ‘an entertainer to his core.’ Between the comical pair, they had managed to run a string of hugely successful live shows and best-selling videos. However, when Kenny was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2000, things seemed to take a turn for the worse for Kenny’s career.

Jon Kenny battled illness after illness: ‘an entertainer to his core.’

However, he battled the illness and returned as a solo performer and actor in several major films including Angela’s Ashes and the Banshees of Inisherin. He also starred in animated films including Wolfwalkers and Song of the Sea and in the much-loved series, Father Ted.

Kenny has left behind his wife, Margie who confirmed the news of his death to the media, as well as his daughter Leah, son Aaron and family and friends. He had been suffering from lung cancer. Kenny had discussed his span of illnesses with RTE Radio 1, where he recalled his first cancer diagnosis in 2000: “I had no choice but to take a step back. Over the space of two years, I was on different forms of treatment … I got a stem cell transplant, thanks be to God.”

Referring to his latter diagnoses, he said dryly: “I had some operation to remove some of my left lung and that was good, good luck to that, but didn’t the f**** come back again on my left lung again.”

Kenny was “a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.”

Like a trooper, Kenny was not deterred by further illness. For him the show would go on and earlier this year, he performed in the John B Keane play, The Matchmaker. Irish Prime Minister or Taoiseach Simon Harris also recalled the comedian with fondness: “I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his passing came through and to say he is beloved is a huge understatement.” To this post on X, he added: “Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also extended messages of sympathy adding: “He was a comedic genius who – along with his compadre Pat Shortt – connected with the unique humour and wit of the Irish people in a very special way.” She concluded: “He leaves the best legacy – he made people laugh and smile.”

