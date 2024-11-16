By Nina Cook • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 17:47 • 2 minutes read

The EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival, established in 1993, is renowned for its focus on the art of cinematography.

Held annually in Toruń, it attracts filmmakers and cinematographers from around the world and is a significant event in the global film calendar, celebrating visual storytelling and technical excellence.

This year’s International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland

This year’s festival, running from November 16 to 23, is set to open with Blitz and close with Wicked, the much-anticipated musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande. Blitz is acclaimed British director Steve McQueen’s latest work, depicting a mother’s search for her son during World War II. The film, starring Saoirse Ronan, is scheduled for global release on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Controversy at the Film Festival in Poland: sexist comment from CEO

The controversy arose after Marek Żydowicz, founder and CEO of CAMERIMAGE, penned an op-ed questioning the emphasis on gender representation in cinematography. He wrote, “Can we sacrifice works and artists with outstanding artistic achievements solely to make room for mediocre film production?” These remarks were widely criticised for undermining the contributions of female professionals in the industry.

In response, McQueen announced his decision to withdraw from the festival, stating, “Having read Marek Żydowicz’s op-ed concerning female cinematographers, I have decided not to attend the opening night presentation of my film Blitz this weekend.” He added that despite Żydowicz’s subsequent apology, he found the original comments “deeply offensive.”

Other filmmakers withdraw from the Film Festival in Poland

Following McQueen’s refusal to attend, other filmmakers have also reconsidered their participation. In an even bolder move, French director Coralie Fargeat removed her film The Substance from the festival altogether, aligning with McQueen’s stance. In a statement, Fargeat expressed solidarity with female cinematographers and emphasised the need for inclusivity in the industry.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about gender representation in the film industry. Advocates argue that recognising and promoting the work of female cinematographers is essential for fostering diversity and enriching cinematic perspectives. The controversy at CAMERIMAGE highlights ongoing challenges and the need for continued dialogue to ensure inclusivity within the film community.

As the festival proceeds, the absence of McQueen and other upset directors serves as a stark reminder of the industry’s responsibility to uphold values of respect and equality. The situation underscores the importance of addressing biases and supporting underrepresented voices in all facets of filmmaking and storytelling.

Read more news from Poland