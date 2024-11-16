By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 14:56 • 1 minute read

Altea students with one of their posters Credit: alteadigital.es

UNRWA Comunitat Valenciana, a prominent agency of the United Nations dedicated to supporting Palestine refugee populations, has recently unveiled an impactful project in Altea titled Illustrated Sound Micro-Stories on the Resilience of Palestine Refugee Women and Girls.

This initiative showcases a collection of thirty carefully crafted stories and illustrations, which draw inspiration from the real-life experiences and testimonies of Palestinian refugee women. These narratives, created by talented students from the Valencian educational system, aim to shed light on the profound human rights violations faced by these women amidst the challenging realities of exile, blockade, and occupation.

Institutions across the Valencian region supported the project

The project serves not only as an artistic expression but also as a platform for raising awareness about the coping mechanisms and resilience these women develop in their fight to persevere and thrive in adverse conditions. The illustrated stories are the culmination of a comprehensive programme rolled out by UNRWA Comunitat Valenciana throughout the 2023/2024 academic year, which involved collaboration with eight educational institutions across the Valencian region.

Pepa Victoria Perez, representing the Altea Town Council and serving as the head of the Culture department, emphasised the significance and sensitivity of this project during its presentation. She highlighted the installation of eight informative posters featuring the students’ artwork, strategically placed throughout the municipality to engage the community in this important conversation.

