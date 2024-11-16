By Linda Hall • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 18:46 • 2 minutes read

PAULINA BRANDBERG: Sweden’s Gender Equality minister suffers from bananaphobia Photo credit: CC/Lowelilliehorn

Paulina Brandberg, Sweden’s Gender Equality minister announced that she was seeking treatment for her bananaphobia.

Brandberg admitted having the “world’s weirdest phobia of bananas” in an August 2020 post on X, that has since been deleted, but emails leaked to the Expressen newspaper on November 13 have again aired the minister’s horror of any kind of encounter with the fruit.

According to one of the emails seen by Expressen, staff routinely warn before official visits that Brandberg has “a strong allergy” to bananas and request that there should be none on the premises.

Bananaphobia was also to the forefront when Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Swedish parliament, invited the minister to coffee to discuss interactions between parliament and government since she took over as minister in October 2022.

Norlen was told that there should be “no traces of bananas” during the meeting and was asked to remove bananas from any baskets of fruit that might be on display.

Brandberg said she was receiving professional help for phobia

Talking later to Expressen, Brandberg explained that bananas had an impact on her that was similar to an allergy and she was receiving professional help.

The minister’s fellow politicians, including those from the opposition parties, were quick to defend her.

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson, said he had “great respect” for anybody with a phobia.

“It bothers me that a hard-working minister is now almost reduced to a phobia and that she is being ridiculed. I think people should rise above that,” he said to the TT news agency.

Swedish MP Teresa Carvalho shares same bananaphobia

Teresa Carvalho, an MP belonging to the Swedish Social Democratic Party who is also its Legal Policy spokeswoman, disclosed that she, too, is affected by bananaphobia.

“We may have had many tough debates about conditions in working life, but on this issue we stand united against a common enemy,” she wrote in a message to Brandberg on X.

Although there are currently two Swedish politicians with an aversion to bananas, only a handful of people are known to suffer from bananaphobia worldwide, and its causes remain hard to pin down.

For people like Brandberg and Carvalho, bananaphobia is triggered by seeing or smelling the fruit, while in extreme cases even glimpsing another person eat a banana can produce anxiety and nausea that can escalate to a panic attack.

Experts have said that these reactions can often be traced to childhood and being obliged to eat potassium-rich bananas by well-meaning but inflexible adults.