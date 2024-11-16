Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 22:25
• 1 minute read
Adra combines affordability with sunshine, blue skies and blue seas. Credit: Wikipedia
Adra, a picturesque town in the Poniente region of Almería, has been highlighted as one of the most affordable places to live in Spain, according to a recent report by Idealista.
With an average rental price of €5.10 per square metre, renting a spacious 90-square-metre apartment costs just over €450 per month. This affordability makes Adra a top choice for those seeking a cost-effective yet enriching lifestyle.
The report also features other Spanish towns with affordable housing. In Almería, El Ejido and Níjar are similarly budget-friendly options, while Linares in Jaén and Puertollano in Ciudad Real are notable for their low living costs elsewhere in the country. These towns offer residents the opportunity to enjoy a high quality of life without the financial strain often associated with urban centres.
Adra, however, sets itself apart with its coastal location and deep historical roots. Known as one of Spain’s oldest municipalities, the town combines its historical heritage with modern amenities. Its traditional streets, dotted with historical landmarks, are complemented by improved public spaces, making the town both charming and accessible.
The serene beaches and Mediterranean climate further enhance Adra’s appeal. Residents can enjoy a relaxed coastal lifestyle, with opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling in the nearby natural parks. For those looking for tranquillity and affordability, Adra offers the perfect balance of scenic beauty, history, and practicality.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
