By Farah Mokrani • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 15:37 • 2 minutes read

Discover the irresistible charm of turrón, Spain’s iconic Christmas dessert credit : shutterstock: EleanorGC

The festive season is upon us, and with it comes the joy of gathering around the table with loved ones. These moments are made even sweeter by the culinary traditions that take centre stage. In Spain, one treat reigns supreme during Christmas: turrón, a beloved confection steeped in history, flavour, and nostalgia.

What exactly Is Turrón?

Turrón is more than just a dessert—it’s a slice of Spain’s cultural heritage. Its origins date back to the Middle Ages, during the time of Islamic Spain, when Arab traditions mingled with Spanish customs to create this unique delicacy.

The name turrón comes from the Latin torrere, meaning “to toast,” a fitting tribute to the roasted almonds that define this festive treat. Made with a simple yet exquisite mix of honey, sugar, almonds, and egg whites, turrón has been a staple on Spanish holiday tables for centuries. And here’s the best part—it’s still made the same way today.

A tale of two Turróns

Not all turrón is created equal. In fact, this iconic sweet comes in two main varieties, each offering its own charm:

Hard Turrón (Turrón Duro):

A specialty of Alicante, this crunchy delight is packed with whole Marcona almonds, sweetened with honey, and held together with a touch of egg white. It’s a satisfying bite that’s all about texture.

Soft Turrón (Turrón Blando):

From Jijona, this version is creamier, smoother, and downright indulgent. Think of it as turrón’s more delicate sibling, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Beyond these classics, there are endless variations: chocolate-coated turrón, marzipan-inspired creations, and even artisanal twists that incorporate fruits and spices.

A sweet tradition worth sharing

Turrón isn’t just a treat—it’s an experience that brings people together. In Spain, offering guests a slice of turrón is as much a part of Christmas as the tree itself. And if you’re looking for the perfect gift? You can’t go wrong with a beautifully wrapped tablet of turrón.

Here’s why it’s a winner:

It appeals to everyone, no matter their taste or cultural background.

It’s steeped in history, making it more meaningful than a generic box of chocolates.

It’s a thoughtful addition to any holiday hamper or gift basket.

Make Turrón your new holiday favourite

The first time you taste turrón, you’ll see why it’s been loved for centuries. It’s festive, it’s flavourful, and it’s a tradition that transcends borders.

Exploring global culinary traditions is one of the simplest pleasures in life. And with turrón, you get a little piece of Spain’s history delivered right to your table.