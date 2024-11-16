By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 22:47 • 2 minutes read

Davina McCall has had major brain surgery to remove a benign tumour Credit:Shutterstock:FeatureFlash Photo Agency

After a worrying time for fans and for the celebrity presenter herself, Davina McCall has successfully come out of brain surgery for a benign tumour.

According to her partner, hairdresser, Michael Douglas, the 57-year-old television presenter is now out of surgery and doing well. McCall had urged her fans not to worry about her saying: “I am in a good space, and I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team… He knows what he’s doing, and I’m going to do the getting better bit after.”

Davina McCall had a rare benign brain tumor: three in a million chance

The TV celebrity had previously divulged the news in a video on Instagram that she had a benign brain tumour or colloid cyst. According to the star, this is an extremely rare form of tumour with the chances of suffering from one at “three in a million.” McCall had made the unfortunate discovery a few months ago following a routine health scan in exchange for giving a talk on the menopause. She described how the diagnosis came as a shock but that she didn’t really assimilate reality straightaway saying: “I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions. I realised that I have to get it taken out.”

Boyfriend says Davina is out of brain surgery which was “textbook”

On the evening of Friday November 15, McCall was admitted to hospital to remove the tumour. In a statement issued by her partner, he said: “Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted.” He added: “Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here… it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful.”

The tumour was described by McCall herself as being “big” – 14mm wide and that “it needs to come out, because if it grows it would be bad.” McCall underwent a craniotomy which the star also found the stomach to describe: “They go through the top of my head here and through the two halves of my brain to the middle. They get the cyst, take it out, empty it, and Bob’s your uncle.”

McCall’s brain tumour was non-cancerous but could be life-threatening

The atypical form of tumour that McCall has is a mass of cells which grow relatively slowly in the brain. They are unlikely to spread but are still serious and can be life-threatening despite being non-cancerous and symptoms can include headaches, vertigo, memory deficits and behavioural disturbances amongst others. After surgery, it is unlikely that the tumour will return, although it may need monitoring with scans or radiotherapy and can incur some side effects like seizures and speech and walking difficulties.

Davina McCall is a much-loved TV star having rose to fame presenting on MTV in the mid 1990’s and later on Channel 4’s Streetmate, before becoming a household name as the host of Big Brother from 2000 to 2010. She currently presents ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad.

