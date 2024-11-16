By Adam Woodward • Updated: 16 Nov 2024 • 9:21 • 1 minute read

Much-hyped Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout. Credit: Howard Weiss - Shutterstock

The long-heralded match between YouTuber Jake Paul and professional boxing legend Mike Tyson drew criticism from all sides. What was originally pitched as an exhibition match on the Netflix streaming platform between Paul (27) and Tyson (58), was reclassified as ‘professional’ earlier in 2024 at the request of the two fighters.

Under this categorisation of ‘professional,’ spectators were hoping for two boxers to go for the victory from round 1, but it was not like that. Unfortunately, the worst predictions around this clash came true, and it converted into a seemingly choreographed dance. There were a lot of missed blows in the air and some more that hit their target from Paul to justify a lacklustre victory by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson set to make a million from show

Suffice to say that ‘Iron Mike‘, at 58 years old, had to hold back from the first round to prolong the show for the TV cameras. If he had wanted to, he could have knocked out his opponent from the beginning. There came a point where he even decided not even to raise his fists, or just threw punches in the air in case the kid got flattened. Of course, the two contenders managed to take the hype of this event to an incredible level, and both will pocket a million, especially Jake Paul as promoter of the event.

More like a pro-wrestling bout, the whole thing felt staged from the start. There was some action from Paul by the third, and from then on, the former world champion allowed his rival to carry the bulk of the action, leading to an inevitable Jake Paul victory.

Twitter was awash with criticism of the spectacle, from the slow speed of the streaming to the unconvincing performance from the two men.