Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 8:16
• 1 minute read
Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.
Villena has become part of the University of Alicante’s seismic network, which monitors earthquake activity across the Alicante province.
Villena’s Mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, emphasised the importance of working alongside scientific teams from the University of Alicante. He noted that such partnerships are crucial for better anticipation, preparation, and organisation when facing potential emergencies.
In light of recent events, including the DANA storms, the mayor confirmed the plan’s relevance, stating that despite being developed some time ago, it remains valid and has been reviewed to ensure it’s up-to-date.
As part of the city’s broader strategy for disaster preparedness, Villena is also undergoing phased renovations of critical infrastructure. These improvements include the upgrade of rural roads, monitoring of irrigation ditches, and the modernisation of outdated underground systems, such as the supply, sanitation, and stormwater networks, some of which are over 60 years old.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.