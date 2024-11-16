By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 8:16 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.

Villena has become part of the University of Alicante’s seismic network, which monitors earthquake activity across the Alicante province.

Villena’s Mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, emphasised the importance of working alongside scientific teams from the University of Alicante. He noted that such partnerships are crucial for better anticipation, preparation, and organisation when facing potential emergencies.

DANA Storms

In light of recent events, including the DANA storms, the mayor confirmed the plan’s relevance, stating that despite being developed some time ago, it remains valid and has been reviewed to ensure it’s up-to-date.

As part of the city’s broader strategy for disaster preparedness, Villena is also undergoing phased renovations of critical infrastructure. These improvements include the upgrade of rural roads, monitoring of irrigation ditches, and the modernisation of outdated underground systems, such as the supply, sanitation, and stormwater networks, some of which are over 60 years old.