By Farah Mokrani • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 14:33 • 2 minutes read

Volocopter's futuristic air taxi prototype may become a reality with Geely's support Credit: shutterstock

The German start-up Volocopter, famed for its futuristic air taxi innovations, is navigating a storm of financial difficulties. Reports suggest that Chinese car manufacturing titan Geely may soon take control, potentially rescuing the company from the brink of insolvency.

Chinese manufacturer Geely to acquire major stake in Volocopter

According to Bloomberg, Geely and Volocopter GmbH are in advanced discussions regarding a takeover. The deal, if sealed, would involve Geely acquiring a majority stake of around 85%. In exchange, Volocopter would receive a lifeline injection of $95 million (approximately €90 million). This development marks a steep decline in the company’s valuation; once worth €1.5 billion just two years ago, Volocopter would now be valued at $110 million (€104 million) under the proposed agreement.

Volocopter not ready to ‘seal the deal’ with Geely

Negotiations are reportedly on track for completion as early as next month, though insiders caution that the deal is not yet set in stone. Volocopter is also exploring other financing options and has engaged in talks with additional potential investors.

A company representative stated:

“As a privately funded entity, we are strategically exploring multiple financing options available to us at the same time.”

Volocopter has suffered many setbacks

Volocopter’s woes are emblematic of the broader challenges facing the nascent air taxi industry in Europe and the United States. Despite their technological promise, these companies struggle to secure regulatory approval and capital to bring products to market.

Notably, Volocopter competitor Lilium recently filed for bankruptcy, highlighting the precarious state of the sector. Volocopter’s own plans to debut its flagship Volocity model—slated for the Paris Olympics this summer—were thwarted due to a lack of passenger transport approval. While it succeeded in gaining freight transport clearance, the anticipated flights were ultimately cancelled.

Will Geely end up being Volocopter’s saviour?

China’s role in Volocopter’s future could be pivotal. Beijing is actively supporting industries linked to manned and unmanned low-altitude aircraft, making the country a natural destination for Volocopter’s ambitions.

If the Geely acquisition proceeds, production may shift from Germany to China, according to Bloomberg sources. Geely has held a minority stake in Volocopter since 2019, and its Technology Division Head, Zhihao Xu, recently joined Volocopter’s advisory board.

At the same time, Volocopter is seeing leadership changes: while former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche is stepping in as Chairman of the Advisory Board, current CEO Dirk Hoke has announced his departure in February 2025.