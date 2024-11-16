By Nina Cook • Published: 16 Nov 2024 • 23:17 • 1 minute read

The Dutch-style church in Las Menas de Serón stands as a unique testament to the town's mining heritage. Credit: Turismo Almanzora

In the early 20th century, the mining town of Las Menas de Serón in Almería witnessed the construction of a unique Dutch-style church dedicated to Santa Bárbara, the patron saint of miners.

This architectural anomaly stands out amidst the traditional Spanish surroundings, reflecting the international influences that shaped the region’s mining industry.

The story of the Dutch-style church in Almería’s mining town

The church’s inception is attributed to Alfonso de Sierra, a Spanish mining engineer and director of the Sociedad Minera Cabarga San Miguel, a subsidiary of the Dutch shipping company W.H. Müller. De Sierra, along with his wife Carmen Ochoa, decided to build the chapel in 1911, drawing inspiration from Dutch architectural styles. The structure featured white walls, a red slate roof, and a distinctive conical, pointed tower, embodying simplicity and elegance.

Over the years, the church endured various challenges, including vandalism and natural disasters. The original statue of Santa Bárbara was stolen, later replaced by a similar figure. Additionally, a severe hurricane caused significant damage to the tower. Despite these setbacks, restoration efforts, most notably in 2001, have preserved the church’s original appearance, allowing it to remain a testament to the cultural and historical tapestry of Las Menas de Serón.

Today, the church stands as a symbol of the town’s rich mining heritage and the diverse influences that have shaped its history. It serves as a reminder of the international collaborations that once thrived in the region and the enduring legacy of those who contributed to its development.

