100 thousand kilos of donations for Valencia

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 10:53 • 1 minute read

Old fire station converted in warehouse. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas.

Since October 31, civil protection volunteers from Mijas have collected over 100,000 kilograms of products donated by local residents to be taken to Valencia for the victims of the floods.

The public response has been so great that in order to have space to store the products, which included water, food, clothes, cleaning products, and toiletries, the old fire station was given over as storage until the pallets of products could be transported to Valencia and redistributed among those most in need. For now, the collection has been paused, awaiting news from the Red Cross on what the victims still require.

During this period of charitable donating, the civil protection volunteers have gathered everything from bottles of water to toiletry items, specifically 30 pallets of food, 21 of water, 20 of cleaning products, two of nappies for the elderly and children, one of food for animals, two of hygiene products, another two of tools, and several pallets of miscellaneous items.

Plenty of local people have been involved, and those have been joined by associations and groups, volunteers, companies, and logistics workers who have shown their readiness to participate in everything necessary to support those affected by floods. The mayor, Ana Mata, wanted to thank the good will and solidarity of the people of Mijas ‘who have given their all.’