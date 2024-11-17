Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Mama Cath and revellers at 2023 ACE Christmas party.
Credit: ACE
Always highly anticipated, this year’s edition of the ACE Dog Shelter’s Christmas Fundraising Dinner will be more special than ever, celebrating at the same time the charity’s 25th anniversary.
Taking place on Saturday, December 14 at Restaurante El Olivo de La Cala, the ACE Christmas fundraising dinner begins at 7pm with a glass of Cava on arrival, followed by a 3-course meal with a choice of menu. Highlights of the evening include live music from the sensational Mama Cath & The Soul Sisters, plus a charity raffle with quality prizes.
Tickets cost €49 each (incl. €11 donation to ACE). The price also includes half a bottle per person of wine, beer, or soft drinks during the meal. 2023’s ACE Dog Shelter Christmas party managed to raise €4,800 for their 4-legged friends, and they are hoping to top that figure this year.
Tickets, which must be paid for in advance, are available from Restaurante El Olivo de La Cala, or Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola). For bookings and more information, Tel: Martyn on 711039124, or Carolyn on 647647671, or email: info@ace-charity.org
Founded in La Cala de Mijas in 1999, the ACE Dog Shelter has saved and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and many, many cats.
