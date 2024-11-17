By Nina Cook • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:59 • 1 minute read

Heavy rain floods Almería’s University, reflecting broader flood risks identified across Spain’s Mediterranean coast. Credit: iStock

Heavy rainfall in Almería recently caused significant disruption at the University of Almería (UAL), highlighting the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather and its broader implications.

The storm on November 14 flooded lecture halls, administrative offices, and outdoor areas across the campus, causing damage to furniture and equipment. The university was forced to postpone some classes while addressing the damage.

This localised incident reflects findings from a study by UAL’s research group HUM635 – Paralelo 37º, which reveals the Mediterranean coast of Spain as highly vulnerable to flooding. Published in Geomatics, Natural Hazards and Risk, the study estimates that 3.26 million people—6.9% of Spain’s population—live in flood-prone areas, with potential economic losses reaching €122.1 billion. The Valencian Community was identified as one of the most exposed regions.

The research attributes the increasing flood risk to geographical factors and urban expansion, exacerbated by soil sealing and population growth in coastal zones. It emphasises the need for better flood risk management, particularly in areas like Almería, where changing weather patterns are causing more frequent and intense rainfall events.

The recent flooding at UAL underscores these findings. Local authorities and the university have pledged to invest in drainage systems and preventive measures to mitigate future risks. Meanwhile, the study advocates for integrating scientific insights into urban planning and civil protection strategies to enhance resilience.

