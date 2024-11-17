Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:15
• 1 minute read
Sabores Restaurante Asiatico have live entertainment on November 23
Credit: saboresasiatico.com
If you are in the mood for some oriental cuisine and you live in or near Benitachell, head to Sabores Restaurante Asiatico.
Here, you can enjoy authentic Asian dishes with a twist. They have several meal options, including set menus for two, three, or four people, a Menu del Dia, and a varied menu from which you can select a range of dishes.
With the weather turning a little cold, why not try one of their delicious oriental soups? These include the traditional favourites of wan-tan, chicken, sweetcorn and crabmeat, tomato soup, and hot and sour for those who like their food a little spicy!
The Menu del Dia is available between 12.00pm and 6.00pm and then again between 6.00pm and 12.00am. The cost is just €12.50 per person and includes a starter option, 10 different main meal choices that can be accompanied by rice, noodles, or chips, and a dessert.
What’s more, this weekend is the perfect time to discover this delightful restaurant and make a real night of it. From 8.00pm onwards on Saturday November 23, the restaurant will come alive as the very talented and popular Irish Des will be performing until 10.30pm. While the Menu del Dia will not be offered for this night of entertainment, all the other great menu choices, including the specially created set menus, will be available.
This evening is anticipated to be very popular, so booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment. You can do so by visiting their website or calling +34 966 495 299 / +34 602 615 999
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.