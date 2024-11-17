By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:15 • 1 minute read

Sabores Restaurante Asiatico have live entertainment on November 23 Credit: saboresasiatico.com

If you are in the mood for some oriental cuisine and you live in or near Benitachell, head to Sabores Restaurante Asiatico.

Here, you can enjoy authentic Asian dishes with a twist. They have several meal options, including set menus for two, three, or four people, a Menu del Dia, and a varied menu from which you can select a range of dishes.

With the weather turning a little cold, why not try one of their delicious oriental soups? These include the traditional favourites of wan-tan, chicken, sweetcorn and crabmeat, tomato soup, and hot and sour for those who like their food a little spicy!

The Menu del Dia is available between 12.00pm and 6.00pm and then again between 6.00pm and 12.00am. The cost is just €12.50 per person and includes a starter option, 10 different main meal choices that can be accompanied by rice, noodles, or chips, and a dessert.

Live entertainment with Irish Des at the Sabores Restaurante Asiatico

What’s more, this weekend is the perfect time to discover this delightful restaurant and make a real night of it. From 8.00pm onwards on Saturday November 23, the restaurant will come alive as the very talented and popular Irish Des will be performing until 10.30pm. While the Menu del Dia will not be offered for this night of entertainment, all the other great menu choices, including the specially created set menus, will be available.

This evening is anticipated to be very popular, so booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment. You can do so by visiting their website or calling +34 966 495 299 / +34 602 615 999

