By Nina Cook • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:36 • 1 minute read

Níscalos mushrooms, also known as saffron milk caps, are a prized find in Almería’s scenic sierras. Credit: @Germanalways/yt

The arrival of autumn brings a delicious tradition to Almería’s sierras: mushroom foraging.

This time of year sees the region’s forests transform into a treasure trove of edible fungi, attracting enthusiasts eager to explore nature and enjoy the seasonal harvest.

The sierras of Almería, including Sierra de María-Los Vélez and Sierra Nevada, are popular spots for finding a variety of mushrooms such as níscalos (saffron milk caps), boletus, and parasol mushrooms. These species are cherished for their culinary value, often featured in traditional stews, risottos, and grilled dishes.

Foraging has become a beloved pastime, blending outdoor recreation with gastronomic discovery. Experts encourage responsible practices, emphasising the importance of identifying mushrooms correctly to avoid poisonous varieties. For those new to the activity, local guided tours and workshops are available to provide education on safe and sustainable harvesting.

The popularity of mushroom foraging also reflects a growing interest in reconnecting with nature and embracing seasonal, locally sourced food. Restaurants across the region often highlight foraged mushrooms in their autumn menus, showcasing their earthy, rich flavours.

As Almería’s forests come alive with colour and aroma this season, it’s clear that mushroom hunting isn’t just a culinary adventure— it’s an opportunity to appreciate and connect more deeply with nature’s endless beauty and generosity.

