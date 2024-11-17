By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:30 • 2 minutes read

Carrera de la mujer, Barcelona. Credit: Facebook/Carrera de la Mujer.

On Sunday November 17, Barcelona became awash with pink as it hosted the Central Lechera Asturiana Women’s Race, Europe’s largest women’s sporting event.

The event -also known as Carrera de la mujer – promotes women’s participation in sport while raising funds for breast cancer research, thanks to the contributions of the runners and the collaboration of numerous NGOs. The 8-kilometre race started at Avinguda de Maria Cristina and finished at Rius i Taulet, with a variety of fitness activities led by top instructors from Les Mills, Zumba, and Ballet Fit, as well as a performance by Team D’Luxe.

The official launch of the event took place last week at Barcelona City Hall and was attended by David Escudé, the Sports Councillor, Henar Calleja, spokesperson for the Women’s Race, and Paralympic athlete Elena Congost, were honoured before the start of Sunday’s race. Other NGO representatives, including those from ASDENT (asdent.es) and LIMFACALL (limfacall.org), were also present.

Raising gender equality

This year, the event paid tribute to scientist Marta Barniol-Xicota, as part of the #MásQueUnaMuñeca (more than a doll) project by Wanawake Mujer and Proyecto Esperanza, which celebrates leading researchers through its annual scientific doll initiative.

Furthermore, the Institut Barcelona Esports has subsidised over 400 race bibs for schools taking part in the Mares Escoles programme, which encourages students, mothers, grandmothers, and teachers to participate in community races and engage with sport.

The Spanish Association of Metastatic Breast Cancer were also represented, highlighting the #laMquefalta (the breast I’ve lost) campaign. This movement, launched by the Daiichi Sankyo | AstraZeneca Alliance, aims to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer and its impact on society.

Additionally, 100 refugee women supported by UNHCR were invited to participate in the race. This initiative fosters connections between the refugees and their host community, empowering them and raising awareness of the essential work being carried out by organisations like UNHCR in Barcelona.

Race for cancer awareness

Celebrating two decades of the Carrera de la Mujer national circuit, the race has inspired nearly 1.5 million women since its inception in 2004, with 148 events hosted to date. Over the years, the initiative has raised €1,779,277 for cancer research, early prevention awareness, and causes such as combating gender violence and educational inequalities. The majority of the funds have supported the Spanish Association Against Cancer and other scientific and humanitarian organisations.

The 2024 Women’s Race aims to surpass 1.5 million participants over two decades, with a goal of over 100,000 women joining this year’s circuit. The nine-race series includes events in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Valencia, Madrid, Vitoria-Gasteiz (2nd June), Gijón (16th June), A Coruña (22nd September), Zaragoza (20th October), Barcelona (17th November), and Seville (24th November).