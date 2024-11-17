Biggest film score show in Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 22:48 • 1 minute read

Every show is an event Credit: Film Symphony Orchestra

The biggest movie soundtrack show on the Costa del Sol will be performed on Saturday, November 23 at the Auditorio Principe de Asturias at 7pm.

The much-awaited Tarab show in Torremolinos will feature a full orchestra reproducing familiar classics including Dune, Origen, Troy, The Little Mermaid, and Star Wars. The Film Symphony Orchestra arrives in the town with its new Tarab tour, a show that conjures the intense emotion that comes from a state of enthusiasm and joy that only music is able to generate.

Tarab by the Film Symphony Orchestra has already toured all over Europe. The name ‘Tarab’ comes from a reference to an Arabic word that defines intense emotion and the climax that human beings experience through music. It means that accelerated heartbeat, those uncontained tears, that are present in Tarab the show, a trip that started last October in Madrid and that will last until June 2025 through numerous big cities in Spain.

One aspect that is new to the repertoire of the FSO this year is electronics. Scores such as Oppenheimer, Gravity, The Martian, and Dune, which comprise many synthesiser sounds, have forced the FSO to include an electronic set to be able to perform them in concert. They are soundtracks whose sounds left us dazed in the cinema and that are actually very worthwhile, including on the set list.

Tickets are available from El Corte Inglés for between €39 and €52 for 7pm on Saturday, November 23 at the Auditorio Municipal Príncipe de Asturias, Torremolinos.