By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:35 • 1 minute read

Valencia Lions Club clean up the streets of Valencia Credit: Carole Saunders

Calpe and Benissa Lions Club are holding a quiz night and raffle to raise much-needed funds for the Lions International Relief Fund in support of Valencia.

The evening will take place on Friday November 29 at the Calpe Tennis Club, commencing at 7.00pm.

Each team will be made up of four people, and tickets cost €15 per person. They can be purchased from the Calpe Benissa Lions Club Charity Shop on Calle Pintor Sorrola. In addition to entry to the quiz, the ticket also includes a light supper of chicken with rice or vegetables or spaghetti Bolognese, plus dessert and a glass of wine. Participants will need to confirm their menu choice when making their ticket purchase.

Calpe & Benissa Lions Club donate thousands to Valencia cause

Already, the Calpe Benissa Lions have purchased €500 worth of personal hygiene and baby products, donated €1,000 to Caritas in Valencia, and a further €1,000 to the Valencian Lions Club. Like the other Clubs, they are now looking to raise a further minimum of €500 to add to the overall funds held in America. Upon reaching their target, America has agreed to double it before donating the final amount to Valencia.

If you cannot visit the Charity Shop but would like to reserve tickets for the quiz, you can do so by calling +34 711 075 065. Alternatively, you can call President Carole Saunders on +34 639 637 520 if you wish to make a donation.

