Castle town – Castellar de la Frontera

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 20:12 • 1 minute read

Castellar de la Frontera Credit: Mike Workman

There are some places in the world where, no matter how much you read about them, they will still leave you with your mouth wide open when you actually visit them.

One such corner of Spain is Castellar de la Frontera, a mere 1.5-hour drive from Malaga city and just 40 minutes from Gibraltar (most of that actually trying to get out of Gibraltar). In this case, a small town popular with natives of Malaga as a getaway weekend retreat from the hustle and bustle, with views of the Mediterranean, in sight of the African coast, and it is located inside a fortress.

The area itself is considered a ‘green lung,’ surrounded by the Nature Park Los Alcornocales, the largest in the Peninsula with more than 170,000 hectares. But this is not the only reason why the Cadiz province town deserves a special mention. The old town centre (what is known as Castellar Viejo) is inside a castle of Arab origin that dates back to the 13th century. The objective of its construction was initially based on monitoring the strategic passage of the Strait of Gibraltar.

A fortified castle town with romance and unique views

This intriguing township offers a journey through history through its monuments, viewpoints, and spy holes. The vines and flowers that decorate the facades, focusing even more on its Andalusian character. The church of the Salvador Divino church and the alleyway (known as Algorfa), which connects it with the Alcázar de los Condes de Castellar, especially attract everyone’s attention.

There are also its squares and the romantic Balcony of the Lovers, which is located inside the fortress itself and that hides a little secret you need to visit to discover. This scenario saw an oath of eternal love that ended with the death of the couple. But, beyond the Romeo-and-Julietesque tales, from here it is possible to see Africa and the Bay of Cádiz at the same time.

While there is plenty to see and do in Castellar de la Frontera, gastronomy will give the energy to tackle it all. The chicharrones (pork scratchings), so typical of this region, and game meats, especially deer, stand out as a real feast of old Andalusia.