By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 15:55 • 1 minute read

Guadalentín Hospital will be undergoing some changes due to restructuring Credit: Google Images:@Lorenzo

Guadalentín Hospital in the Camposol de Mazarrón neighbourhood will be changing its opening hours to manage a restructuring process taking place next week.

Private medical centre, Guadalentín Hospital, has closed its 24-hour emergency service. The new private medical centre has only been open for three months in the Camposol de Mazarrón neighbourhood but will be closed partially due to restructuring.

New timetable for next week: 8am to 3pm (not 24 hours)

Guadalentín Hospital says that it will now operate on a new timetable of 8am in the morning to 3pm in the afternoon. The Meredi Health Group has assured that this is not a full closure but that the Accident and Emergency department will be “restructured to adapt it to the current patient demand.” They will continue to provide assistance next week, albeit during restricted hours.

Possible staff cuts at the Guadalentín Hospital due to restructuring

Meanwhile, workers at the hospital have been debating their working conditions as many have been waiting months to be paid or face job insecurity due to possible cuts.

Possible upcoming staff layoffs and temporary partial closure of the Accident and Emergency department will come at a cost for the area, especially given that it was the only 24-hour service in the region – a region which has seen its population increase by 300,000 inhabitants during months of peak tourism.

Emergency area at Guadalentín Hospital very well-equipped

The emergency area is well-equipped with radio-diagnostic equipment, breast cancer screening equipment, a laboratory, blood bank and pharmacy, amounting to a complete service, highly necessary for local residents.

Not only will these changes affect clients but also those working at the hospital whose working day will now be reduced from 24 hours to 7 hours.

