By Nina Cook • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 22:05 • 1 minute read

Far from glamorous: David Lynch relies on supplemental oxygen due to emphysema caused by decades of smoking. Credit: History of Cinema/fb

Renowned filmmaker David Lynch, celebrated for his surreal cinematic masterpieces such as Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, has recently opened up about his prolonged battle with emphysema—a chronic lung condition predominantly caused by smoking.

The 78-year-old director has revealed that he began smoking at the tender age of eight (!) and continued the habit for nearly seven decades before quitting at 76.

David Lynch mistakenly romanticised smoking, leading to emphysema

Lynch’s early initiation into smoking was intertwined with his artistic journey. He confessed, “A big important part of my life was smoking. I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me.”

However, the consequences of this lifelong habit became starkly evident in 2020 when Lynch was diagnosed with emphysema. This debilitating condition has significantly impacted his daily life, rendering him reliant on supplemental oxygen for physical activities. He shared, “I can hardly walk across a room. It’s like you’re walking around with a plastic bag around your head.”

The severity of his health issues served as a wake-up call. Lynch recounted, “I saw the writing on the wall, and it said, ‘You’re going to die in a week if you don’t stop.’ I could hardly move without gasping for air. Quitting was my only choice.”

David Lynch urges others to quit smoking before it’s too late

Despite the profound impact on his health, Lynch does not express regret over his past smoking habits. He acknowledges the enjoyment he derived from smoking but is now vocal about the dangers associated with it. He urges others to consider quitting before facing similar health challenges, stating, “I really wanted to get this across: Think about it. You can quit these things that are going to end up killing you. I owe it to them—and to myself—to say that.”

Lynch’s experience underscores the critical importance of public health awareness regarding the dangers of smoking. His journey from a young smoker to a celebrated filmmaker now grappling with severe health issues serves as a poignant reminder of the long-term consequences of tobacco use.

