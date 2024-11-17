 Drum Sundays in Monforte del Cid « Euro Weekly News
Drum Sundays in Monforte del Cid: The tradition begins again

By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:42 • <1 minute read

Drummers and people parading in Monforte del Cid. Euro Weekly News.

Image: Ayuntamiento de Monforte del Cid.

On Sunday, November 10, Monforte del Cid celebrated its “First Drum Sunday” of the year.

This day began at the Moros Comparsa headquarters and concluded at the Christians Comparsa, marking the start of a cycle of drum Sundays.

The next event will be held on Sunday, November 17, starting at 5:00.PM, with a route beginning at the Christians Comparsa headquarters and ending at the Contrabandistas Comparsa headquarters.

Following that, on Sunday, November 24, at the same time, the procession will depart from the Contrabandistas Comparsa headquarters and make its way to the Town Hall.

The final drum procession in this cycle will take place on Sunday, December 1, beginning at 5:00.PM at the Town Hall and concluding at Nuestra Señora de las Nieves Church.

