17 Nov 2024
On Sunday, November 10, Monforte del Cid celebrated its “First Drum Sunday” of the year.
This day began at the Moros Comparsa headquarters and concluded at the Christians Comparsa, marking the start of a cycle of drum Sundays.
The next event will be held on Sunday, November 17, starting at 5:00.PM, with a route beginning at the Christians Comparsa headquarters and ending at the Contrabandistas Comparsa headquarters.
Following that, on Sunday, November 24, at the same time, the procession will depart from the Contrabandistas Comparsa headquarters and make its way to the Town Hall.
The final drum procession in this cycle will take place on Sunday, December 1, beginning at 5:00.PM at the Town Hall and concluding at Nuestra Señora de las Nieves Church.
