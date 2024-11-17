By John Smith • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 14:52 • 1 minute read

Some of the delegation from Easter Island in Norway Credit; Kon Tiki Museum

During his many visits to the Pacific, Norwegian explorer and archaeologist Thor Heyerdahl made numerous excursions to Easter Island and actually removed no less than 5,600 items which were sent back to Norway in the 1950s.

They were supposed to be on loan but many found their way into the collection of the Kon Tiki Museum although a small number were returned to Easter Island between 1986 and 2006 but times are changing.

In 2019 a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in Santiago, Chile during a state visit by His Majesty King Harald VII of Norway, providing the legal foundation for the project but the pandemic saw a delay in the return of some of the items.

Delegation of Chilean officials and residents of Easter Ireland in Norway to collect human remains

Now, a delegation of nine Chilean government officials together with residents of Rapa Nui (known in English as Easter Island) were invited to visit Oslo to take part in the formal handing over of a number of human remains which will be returned to the island.

Liv Heyerdahl granddaughter of the famous explorer is responsible for the repatriation of many of the items brought to Norway. “What happened in the 1950s must be viewed in line with the times,” she told news bureau NTB.

Members of the delegation from Rapa Nui, led by a former governor on the island, also visited King Harald and Queen Sonja, who had visited the island themselves 10 years ago and members of the group spent a night at the museum to undertake appropriate ceremonies prior to the return of the remains.

Remains will be received with full ceremony once back of Easter Island

The remains will be treated with full ceremony when they arrive back on Easter Island as it is part of Rapa Nui culture that the souls of those who had been removed be allowed to rest again in their homeland.