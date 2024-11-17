Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 17:21 • 2 minutes read

MOPED ACCENTS: Rise in insurance claims by bogus delivery riders Credit: Pixabay/Wal 172619

Crash course “CRASH for cash” accidents staged by moped users who then make false insurance claims have risen by 380 per cent over the last year, a Direct Line survey found. The “massive” increase was large due to the hourly-pay-as-you go policies that make it easier for scammers to pose as delivery riders when insuring mopeds.

Asda shakeup AN internal email sent to Asda’s 5,000 office staff on November 5 informed them that they would now have to work at least three days a week in the Leeds and Leicester headquarters from January 2025. The UK’s third-biggest supermarket chain also plans to cut administrative staff by 475 to eliminate “duplications.”

No breaks THE Work Inspectorate fined hotel chain Melia €41,000 and ordered the company to change the status of 100 workers at the Melia Castilla from seasonal to permanent contracts. This was a repetition of a 2017 Work Inspectorate ruling when Melia was obliged to readmit 51 staff for the same reason.

Black Friday LATEST figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed that October sales grew by just 0.6 per cent when compared with October 2023. Barclays, which processes 40 per cent of the credit and debit cards in the UK, agreed with the BRC that consumers were waiting for Black Friday on November 24.

Another debut ENERGY company Grupo Cox, which took over Abengoa in 2023, will list on the Spanish stock exchange on November 14, with a share price estimated at between €10.23 and €11.38 per share. This year’s second flotation following Puig’s in July, puts a value of between €838 and €932 million on the company.

Pension ploy HIGH street bank NatWest’s third quarter results announced that it intended to outsource one-third of its pension payments. According to the UK media, the bank’s pension trustees have now transferred approximately £11 billion (€13.2 billion) of its corporate pension scheme to specialist insurance company, Rothesay.

Zara pays out WHEN the Inditex clothing empire paid its second 2024 dividend on November 4, the company’s founder and principal shareholder Amancio Ortego received €1.4 billion. Inditex, which was floated on the Spanish stock exchange in 2001, has paid out yearly dividends each May and November since 2009 with the exception of the May payment during the 2020 pandemic year.

Texas venture ACCIONA ENERGÍA has acquired two windfarms in Texas linked to the Electric Reliability Council which manages 90 per cent of the state’s electricity. The Madrid-based company paid $202.5 million (€185 million) for the two installations that between them generate 300 megawatts of electricity.

Merger likely THE £15 billion (€18 billion) Vodafone-Three merger should go ahead following PM Keir Starmer’s pledge to cut red tape hindering investment in the UK. Both operators were told they must freeze prices to obtain Competition and Market Authority approval.

Stat of the Week: €20 billion is the Bank of Spain’s estimate of the impact of Valencia province’s flooding disaster on the finance sector and the 23,000 businesses it has affected.