By Farah Mokrani • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 10:34 • 2 minutes read

Winter is coming: Belgium’s southern regions prepare for a brief snowstorm Credit : Fred Fokkelman - Shutterstock

Winter may still be weeks away, but Belgium is already bracing for its first snow of the season. While some areas could see a fleeting dusting of snow, much of the country will contend with rain and chilly temperatures.

Cold front brings snow to the ardennes

This week’s mild temperatures of around 10°C are set to plunge below freezing in parts of Belgium by next week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI). The first snowflakes of the season are expected, but only in the more elevated regions, such as the Ardennes and the High Fens in the south.

“Some snow is possible in Upper Belgium from Tuesday,” reports the RMI, with daytime temperatures hovering around 0°C and dipping to -2°C at night.

Despite the prospect of snow, ski and sledging enthusiasts shouldn’t get too excited—only a few centimetres are anticipated. While it might be enough for a picturesque winter stroll, snow sports remain off the table for now. Warmer temperatures by the weekend are likely to melt the initial snowfall, as the relatively warm ground accelerates the thaw.

Rain for the rest of Belgium

For most Belgians, next week will bring rain rather than snow. Following a sunny weekend, the forecast predicts cloudy skies and intermittent rain across much of the country. On Tuesday, a rain front will sweep through, bringing periods of moderate rainfall.

From midweek, colder air will descend, lowering daytime temperatures in central and northern regions to around 6°C and close to freezing at night. While Flanders and Brussels might feel the chill, the likelihood of snow remains minimal. Strong winds are also expected, making temperatures feel even colder.

Liège activates winter plan

In preparation for the forecasted snow, the City of Liège has already launched its winter plan.

Key measures include:

3,500 tonnes of de-icing salt in storage, ready for deployment on roads, cycle paths, and pavements.

130 salt bins placed in difficult-to-reach areas, allowing residents to help treat public spaces.

25 specialised vehicles, including snow ploughs and spreaders, prepared for snow-clearing operations.

As conditions deteriorate, teams will be ready to spring into action, ensuring safety across the city.

A Brief taste of winter for Belgium

While the snow is likely to be short-lived, this glimpse of winter serves as a reminder of the colder months ahead. For those eager to enjoy the snowy scenery, a trip to Belgium’s south may be in order. However, for the rest of the country, rain, wind, and freezing nights will dominate next week’s forecast.