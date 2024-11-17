By John Smith • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:36 • 1 minute read

Michel Barnier and Ursula von der Leyen Credit: EU Media Centre

No matter which political party rules France, it’s the farmers who seem to have the real power and they are prepared to demonstrate how powerful they are.

French farmers oppose EU deal on agriculture with South America’s Mercosur bloc

This time its not British lamb that’s the problems it’s Bolivian potatoes and other vegetables and fruit grown in South America.

The South American mini ‘equivalent’ of the European Union is Mercosur and the French Government has confirmed that it will do all in its’ power to block any deal on agriculture that the two organisations attempt to enter into.

Mercosur is composed of six sovereign member states: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela (suspended since December 2016) as well as six associated states: Suriname, Guyana, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

French Prime Minister has raised his opposition with EU’s Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Michel Barnier has already told EU chief Ursula von der Leyen that “this deal is unacceptable for France” and other ministers are rallying around with one, Antoine Armand confirming to Sud Radio “We are employing all means, including institutional and voting at the European level, to ensure that (the) Mercosur (deal) is not adopted in its current form.”

French farmers protested in Paris and Brussels

Not unusually, French farmers took to the streets to complain against the deal in both Brussels and Paris as they are scared scared that the deal, 25 years in the making, will see agricultural products from giants Argentina and Brazil hit the streets of France at much cheaper rates than home grown.

It should be noted that this position adopted by France is at odds with the Spanish view of how an agreement should be negotiated.