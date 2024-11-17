By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 10:03 • 1 minute read

Image: Rojales Pantomime Group.

This year, the Rojales Pantomime Group will be entertaining us with Dick Whittingham.

Alderman Fitzwarren played by Paul Clough, is a character whose aspirations for wealth and status frequently clash with the practical outlook of Mrs Gubbins, portrayed by Dave Hart.

While Fitzwarren aims to elevate his social standing, Mrs Gubbins provides a grounding influence, her affection for him apparent even as she humorously challenges his lofty ambitions.

Comedy Mix

Adding to the comedic mix is Idle Jack, played by Leigh Humphries, whose mischievous charm often leads to amusing conflicts with both Fitzwarren and Mrs. Gubbins. Jack’s antics serve as a light-hearted counterpoint to the more serious adult themes.

His playful disregard for authority and tendency to stir up trouble not only entertain but also challenge the ambitions of his elders, highlighting the contrasts between youth and age, optimism and scepticism.

Colourful Costumes

The colourful costumes and captivating choreography bring the love-hate relationship to life, making it a central theme of this year’s production.

Dick Whittington will be performed at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on December 5 6 and 7.

Grab Your Tickets

Tickets are now available at: The Post Box, Doña Pepa; The Card Place, Benimar; The Post Room, Benijofar; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Treasure Chest, Quesada; The Card Place, Punta Prima; and The Post Shop in Villamartin.

You can also reserve tickets via email at rojalestickets4panto@gmail.com.