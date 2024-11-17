By Letara Draghia • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 20:01 • 1 minute read

Berlin. Credit: Pixabay, ceparedonda

Germany is set to issue 10 per cent more professional visas this year with an aim to alleviate its ongoing labour shortages. With 1.34 million jobs currently vacant, the German government is making significant reforms to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union (EU).

These changes come as Europe’s largest economy faces challenges from an ageing population and an annual shortage of approximately 400,000 workers.

Germany’s new points-based system for skilled workers

Inspired by Canada, Germany has adopted a points-based immigration system to simplify entry for skilled non-EU nationals. According to a government statement, the system evaluates candidates based on criteria such as German language proficiency, professional experience, and age. This reform also makes it easier for workers to bring their families along.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commented: “We are working to attract the skilled workers and professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years.”

The initiative includes issuing 200,000 professional visas in 2024. Recent statistics also highlight an increase in other visa categories including:

– Third-country student visas rose by 20 per cent.

– Apprenticeship visas have doubled.

– Recognition of foreign qualifications increased by nearly 50 per cent.

German industries with the biggest labour shortages

Germany’s healthcare and technology industries are among the sectors most affected by workforce shortages. These industries are heavily reliant on foreign workers. In fact, over the past five years, Germany’s workforce grew by 1.6 million, with 89 per cent of these roles filled by foreigners. Without non-German workers, the country’s employment numbers would have declined in 2023, underlining the critical role of immigration in sustaining the economy.

While these visas are a step forward, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock acknowledged the need for further action. Immigration remains a troublesome topic in Germany, with the far-right hoping to capitalise on public discontent ahead of upcoming legislative elections. This political tension has been heightened by the recent collapse of Germany’s coalition government. Recent reports have also highlighted what role social media will play in the upcoming German election.