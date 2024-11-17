By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:20 • 1 minute read

Emergency services were able to quell the flames of a small hotel in San Pedro del Pinatar Credit:Facebook:Emergencias en R.Murcia

A fire which broke out in a hotel in San Pedro del Pinatar could have turned nasty if it were not for the rapid response of firefighters in the area.

The fire broke out last week after the garbage room of the hotel went up in flames. Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), alongside the Local Police of San Pedro del Pinatar were immediately called to the scene and managed to quash the flames after some time.

Emergency services alerted to fire in disposal room of San Pedro hotel

Emergency services had been alerted to the incident via a 112 call stating that several containers in the disposal room of a hotel had set alight and that it looked to be spreading quickly to other areas.

A Local Police patrol from San Pedro del Pinatar and several firefighters from two nearby fire stations were deployed. Upon arrival, they confirmed that the fire was becoming out of control and spreading rapidly, producing a lot of smoke and risk of intoxication.

Several fire extinguishers were used to quell the flames and around 6:20pm, the CEIS fire department sergeant informed that they had been able to successfully control the fire.

No evacuation of hotel was required and nobody was injured in the fire

According to reports, there was no need for full evacuation of the four-storey hotel, and no medical intervention has been required – much to the relief of the hotel’s concerned guests. There was no major damage to the hotel building nor any personal injuries recorded.

