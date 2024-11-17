Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The law that turns surrogacy into a “universal crime” in Italy, has become official.
Approved by the Senate on October 16, the bill was signed by Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella on November 4 and will be formalised on November 18 with its publication in the Official Gazette.
Surrogacy was outlawed inside Italy in 2004, but Italians who go abroad to pay a woman prepared to bear a child on their behalf will be regarded as criminals.
They now face a prison term of between three months and two years, together with a fine of up to €1 million.
The initiative for the legislation was first introduced by PM Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI) party.
Meloni has made no secret of her personal opposition to surrogacy, whether as a last resort for heterosexual couples unable to have a child for medical reasons, same-sex couples wishing to become parents or a single woman unwilling or unable to go through pregnancy and childbirth.
Surrogacy, according to Meloni, is “inhuman” and takes advantage of women whose babies are torn from them by a “brutal trade.”
Her reservations reflect the Catholic church’s thinking which opposes all forms of surrogacy, but they are also shared by women’s rights activist Ana-Luana Stoicea-Deram, co-president of the International Coalition for the Abilition of Surrogate Motherhood (CIAMS), which opposes the practice on ethical and human rights grounds.
Romanian-born Stoicea-Deram argues that surrogacy “objectifies women and children” and fuels a worldwide industry.
“All countries fighting violence against women should join efforts to abolish surrogacy,” she has written.
Strictly speaking, surrogacy is not permitted in Romania although a Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania study found that “things are different in reality”, with prices of around €50,000 paid to surrogate mothers.
Altruistic surrogacy, where the surrogate mother’s financial compensation does not extend beyond her medical and legal expenses, is legal in the UK, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, the US, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Guatemala.
Commercial surrogacy is legal in Georgia and Greece.
Surrogacy is barred in Spain but the law does not pursue couples who go abroad to find, and reimburse, a surrogate.
In 2022, according to Global Market Insights the surrogacy business moved $14 billion (€13.2 billion). As to the number of chldren born, Unicef said in 2022 that there were no precise global figures, although even in 2017, the International Social Security Association based in Switzerland calculated that surrogate mothers gave birth to an annual 20,000 babies.
