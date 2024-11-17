By Farah Mokrani • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 17:02 • 2 minutes read

Jorge Martin celebrates his victory Credit :Kaikungwon Duanjumroon - shutterstock

Spain’s Jorge Martin has made history, clinching the 2024 MotoGP World Championship as the first independent rider to achieve this feat in the MotoGP era.

The Prima Pramac Racing star secured his championship title with a third-place finish at the season-ending Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP. Despite a valiant effort by his title rival, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who won the race, Martin’s consistent performances throughout the season saw him emerge victorious.

The decisive race: A battle to the finish

Martin entered the final round with a 19-point lead, needing a top-nine finish to guarantee the title if Bagnaia claimed victory. The Spaniard delivered under pressure, crossing the line third behind Bagnaia and Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion, gave it his all, notching up his 11th race victory of the season. However, Martin’s remarkable 32 podium finishes across sprints and races ensured he held onto his lead, ultimately taking the championship by a narrow 10-point margin.

A dramatic start at circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The tension was palpable as the title contenders launched off the line. Bagnaia and Martin surged into the first corner in first and second positions, while Marc Marquez slotted into third. But the battle heated up on the second lap as Marquez dived inside to overtake Martin, adding further drama to the championship decider.

Meanwhile, Enea Bastianini began chasing Martin, but a determined Aleix Espargaro, in his final career race, made an aggressive move to claim fourth, delighting the home crowd. The veteran Aprilia rider later engaged in a fierce fight with Alex Marquez, defending his position to the end.

Celebrations for Martin, Heartbreak for Bagnaia

Although Bagnaia comfortably took the chequered flag and Marc Marquez followed in second, it was Jorge Martin’s measured third-place finish that stole the spotlight. As Martin crossed the line, wild celebrations erupted in the Pramac Racing garage, marking a historic moment for the MotoGP grid.

Bagnaia, while gracious in defeat, could only watch as Martin lifted the coveted championship trophy, ending Ducati’s stranglehold on the title.

A Season for the ages

Jorge Martin’s triumph is a testament to consistency and determination. As the first independent rider to claim the MotoGP crown, his victory represents a significant shift in the sport’s competitive landscape. With rivals like Bagnaia and Marquez continuing to push boundaries, the 2024 season will be remembered as one of the most fiercely contested in MotoGP history.

MotoGP fans now eagerly await the next chapter of this exhilarating sport. Will Martin defend his title, or will Bagnaia reclaim the throne? Only time will tell.