By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 17:53 • 2 minutes read

Donald Trump celebrated his election with new elected government ministers at UFC event Credit:X:@M_Christo1410

Donald Trump, Elon Musk and other cabinet nominees have celebrated being part of Trump’s new line-up at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York.

Over the past few weeks, the new second-time President has been carefully head-hunting members for his team, including tech wizard, Elon Musk for a role in Government expenditure cuts, Fox News Presenter, Pete Hegseth for Defence Secretary and Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Several of the new top dogs joined Trump as he celebrated his election victory at the Fighting Championship, welcomed to loud music and cheers from the UFC 309 crowd at Maddison Square Garden. The US President apparently spent most the evening cushioned between UFC President Dana White and Tesla CEO Musk. Amongst the cabinet picks to accept Trump’s golden ticket to the game were Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard, plus Vivek Ramaswamy, who will lead Trump’s cost-cutting “Department of Government Efficiency” (Doge) with Musk.

Trump and newly-elected cabinet ministers applauded at UFC event

Trump relished the glory as fans chanted “USA” as he walked to the octagon. The UFC kindly played footage as an auspicious tribute to Trump’s successful election over Democrat, Kamala Harris and there was applause and dancing for all to enjoy. This also came from heavyweight UFC champion, Jon Jones, who greeted Trump with these words: “I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight.”

The UFC has shown such willing loyalty to Trump given the fidelity shown by the President for many years. He has attended many of the live events over the years and so attending the Fighting Championship was ultimately, a fitting display of gratitude. The tide had certainly changed this year. In 2019, at the end of Trump’s last term as President, he had received some significant booing from the crown. This time, there were mainly resounding applauses to be heard.

UFC on Trump: “This man is the toughest, most resilient human being.”

Talking about Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention earlier this year, the UFC President said: “I’m in the tough guy business and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being I have ever met in my entire life.”

It is certainly true that Trump has come under fire from haters across the globe of his more stringent conservative policies. Yet, his resilience against this and nonchalant attitude towards those who oppose his ideas and beliefs has also gained him respect for standing up for what he believes in and in his utter self-confidence and conviction in his role as President. In an interview last month regarding his policies, he said: “We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries, because if you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily.”

