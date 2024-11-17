By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:01 • 1 minute read

There has been debate regarding cleaning the waterways due to the importance of native vegetation Credit:X:@FernandoR0dr1g

The clean-up operation of Lorca’s riverbeds has come under fire due to debate surrounding the preservation of its natural vegetation which serves as a natural flood barrier.

In Lorca, there have been appeals to clean the riverbeds. Sine the tragic floods which occurred in Valencia, there are several regions across the country which need clean-up operations to prepare for future catastrophes, especially those caused by intense rainfall.

Pressure for new dams, canals and cleaning of waterways after DANA

There has been pressure to construct new dams and canals, as well as to clean waterways over recent weeks, but in Lorca, this is particularly urgent, especially given the magnitude of the disaster which occurred in 2012 causing five deaths and 100 million euros in economic losses.

The Lorca riverbeds will need cleaning but this should be in accordance with scientific criteria so as to protect the river’s natural vegetation, which acts as a barrier to floods and to hold the soil.

“Very important” natural function of native vegetation in Lorca’s river

However, there has been some debate between local politicians about how best to do this, whilst maintaining the biodiversity of the river and riverbeds. The “very important” natural function of native vegetation in the river and surrounding areas was stressed repeatedly, as well as calls for sanctions for those polluting the area with debris, rubbish or old furniture.

In the next Plenary Session, a motion will be presented which, if approved will demand surveillance, control and protection of public channels, reforestation with riverside trees between La Peñica and Cejo de los Enamorados and warnings with sanctions against throwing rubbish and tipping in the waterways.

