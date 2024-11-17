Maritime mystery as sailboat washes ashore

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 15:21 • 1 minute read

Mystery sailboat washes ashore. Credit Fuengirolasequeja, FB

A man has been found dead inside a sailboat dragged ashore on Cepa Beach in Fuengirola.

Details are yet to be released on how the man died, but witnesses say that the boat had been anchored outside of the harbour walls for several days, being tossed around by the wind and waves throughout the recent rainstorms.

The sailboat, which had been drifting near the beach, broke away from its anchoring and began to float towards the beach on Friday, November 15 at around 4pm. As the boat’s keel brushed against the shallow sandy seafloor, the boat began rocking more violently, eventually breaking the mast.

The emergency coordination centre mobilised the National Police, Civil Guard, Local Police, Maritime Rescue, and firefighters. On inspection of the boat, emergency crews discovered the lifeless body of a man inside.

In images spread by popular Facebook group ‘Fuengirola se queja’, a passerby has captured the moment the mast breaks moments before the boat washes ashore.

Some sources report that the body of the man inside the boat was that of a 56-year-old German with no apparent signs of violence. The autopsy will no doubt shed more light on this maritime mystery.