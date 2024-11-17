Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:15
Modifications to rules regarding the beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar are underway
Credit:Shutterstock:Marcin Lukasiak
There will be proposals to modify existing legislation regarding the beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar including dog beaches, nudity and use of the beaches for weddings off-season.
San Pedro del Pinatar‘s City Council recent meeting for November, in accordance with higher votes for the Independent Group, has been obliged to consider modifications to the current legislation regarding local beaches.
This legislation, enforced in 2017, stipulated that domestic animals are not permitted on the beaches in the area. However, amid considerations of amendments to these laws is the possibility of annulling the prohibition of dogs on beaches and creating specific dog beaches in the municipality. This would not only attract more tourism to the area of San Pedro del Pinatar for those wishing to holiday with their beloved pets, but would also make the area a more animal-friendly environment.
Other modifications include removing the banning of naturism or nudity on the local beaches. San Pedro del Pinatar used to celebrate open and inclusive tourism and repealing these restrictions could be a way to embrace this.
Furthermore, there has been talk of allowing weddings on the beach outside of high season to delimit possibilities offered by San Pedro, which currently peak in high season only.
To add to the tourist offer of the region and to eliminate obsolete or old-fashioned restrictions, “high bathing” season would be extended to the end of June and the beginning of September as opposed to only July and August. The municipality would of course guarantee surveillance, accessibility, cleaning and microbiological analysis services during this extended period.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
