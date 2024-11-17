Refugee’s heroic gesture in Malaga floods

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Mansour rescues terrified woman from Malaga floodwaters.
Credit: MK, Facebook.
Mansour Konte, a young man who went to the rescue of a Malaga woman in the floods on November 13 , has been applauded as a hero of the city by Mayor Francisco de la Torre.
On Wednesday, November 13, a woman was trying to get home walking along Calle Héroe de Sostoa in the centre of Malaga when floodwaters rose almost up to her knees. She entered into a state of shock in front of the Repsol petrol station, completely fixed to the spot with fear, only a couple of weeks after the horrific images of the floods in Valencia.
Local residents shouted from windows to move out of the rising waters, but she could not budge. Until however, 19-year-old Mansour waded out to her, picked her up in his arms, and carried her to safety.
Cheers and applause rang out in the street from neighbours on their balconies and from windows. Mansour, a refugee from Guinea now living in the same Malaga street, melted the hearts of his neighbours as he chivalrously helped the woman out of the rising flood waters.
Video footage taken by people on their balconies went viral on social media, instantly provoking the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, to give the young immigrant a video call in French, Mansour’s mother tongue.
Moved by the video footage of Mansour’s act of kindness, Marta Azcón, a businesswoman from Leon in northern Spain, reached out to the young African and offered him a job in her company. It is not known yet if Mansour will accept the position, but in any case, in Malaga, he will always be known as the Héroe de Sostoa.
