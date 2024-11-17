Ryanair expands in Almería

By Nina Cook • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:56 • 1 minute read

Ryanair expands Almería’s connectivity with new flights to Brussels and Manchester starting March 2025. Credit: ryanair

Ryanair is strengthening its presence in Almería by increasing flights to two popular European destinations: Brussels and Manchester.

Starting in March 2025, the low-cost airline will operate three weekly flights to both cities, boosting connectivity and offering more travel options for residents and visitors.

The expanded routes reflect Ryanair’s commitment to Almería as a key destination in its network. These new flights come in response to growing demand, with passengers seeking affordable and convenient travel links between Almería and major European hubs.

Flights to Brussels will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing opportunities for both business and leisure travellers to explore Belgium’s capital and its surrounding regions. Meanwhile, flights to Manchester will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, further solidifying the connection between Almería and the UK, a country with strong ties to the region due to tourism and expatriate communities.

The Almería Airport is expected to see increased activity, contributing to local economic growth and reinforcing the province’s appeal as a year-round destination. Ryanair’s enhanced schedule is part of its broader strategy to invest in the Andalusian market, recognising Almería’s potential for both inbound and outbound travel.

Travellers can look forward to more convenient flight options and competitive fares, making 2025 an exciting year for international travel from Almería!

Read more Almería news