San Andrés Marina set to raise level of area

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 14:27 • 1 minute read

San Andrés marina plan. Credit: Puertos Deportivos, X

San Andrés marina in Malaga port is tipped to be the new Puerto Banús once its development is completed.

A short distance from Maria Zambrano train station there is planned to be a tall a few metres from the office block, and next it a music auditorium will be built, along with hotels and restaurants. It is said it will become an economic engine of enormous dimension, raising the level of the area along with property prices.

This economic impact will not only be felt in the accounts of its promoting partners, with a fund linked to the Qatari royal family, but also in those of the Port Authority and in the city. The new harborfront property is expected to bring in €15.6 million a year.

There will be new jobs as well, with 27 direct full-time posts throughout the concession period, plus an added 30 security positions, as well as around 590 indirect jobs.

The beached area constructions will include a maximum of 5,000 m2 two-floor buildings, similar in design to the current Malaga port area. There will be a captaincy and control tower over 400 metres high and parking for 451 cars. Construction is expected to begin early in 2025.