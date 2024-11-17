Severe weather continues to strike Spain

By Letara Draghia • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 22:03 • 1 minute read

Credit: X @MeteoredES

After a month of extreme weather events that have caused mass destruction and devastation, Spain is now expecting more heavy rain, strong winds, and even snow.

Spain’s national meteorological agency, AEMET, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) have issued warnings for several affected regions.

According to In Spain News, meteorologists predict heavy rainfall, snowfall, and winds exceeding 100 km/h in several northern regions from Wednesday 20 to Friday 22. Areas including Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarra, and parts of the Pyrenees are expected to bear the brunt of the rainfall, with some regions seeing accumulations of over 90 litres per square metre. Localised flooding is likely, especially on Thursday as a second storm front intensifies.

Snowfall is forecasted in high-altitude areas of Asturias, Cantabria, and the Pyrenees, with depths exceeding 25 centimetres in places.

Strong winds will impact exposed regions, including Galicia, the Cantabrian coast, and Catalonia, creating hazardous maritime conditions along northern coasts and the Balearic Islands.

UK travel warnings issued for Spain due to extreme weather

For those with family and friends from the UK planning to visit, the FCDO has updated its travel advice due to severe weather and flooding. A statement written on November 13 on Gov.uk stated, “Severe weather and flooding is affecting many areas along the Mediterranean coastline of Spain. In particular, many parts of the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha continue to be severely affected by recent flooding. Journeys may be affected.”

Check before you travel in Spain

Monitor updates from reliable sources like AEMET and local news outlets for the latest weather warnings. Check road and rail conditions before travelling, particularly in flood-prone areas. Avoid high-risk areas such as mountain passes and coastal zones during severe weather events.

Calmer weather expected in Spain by the weekend

Meteorologists predict the weather will improve by the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the peninsula.

