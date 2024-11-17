By Nina Cook • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 17:10 • 1 minute read

Participants of the Sendero SOSlidario hike through Europe's highest oak forest in Sierra Nevada. Credit: Senderos de Almeria

On December 7, 2024, the fourth annual Sendero SOSlidario will take place in Abrucena, Almería, guiding participants through Europe’s highest oak forest and Peñarán in the Sierra Nevada.

Organized by ArteSOSlidario, in collaboration with Rolling Almería, the Abrucena Town Council, and Marisa Torcuato Dieta-Salud Nutrición, this event aims to highlight the region’s environmental richness, promote conservation efforts, and support flood victims.

This year’s hike coincides with the 25th anniversary of Sierra Nevada’s designation as a National Park, a status that has enhanced environmental protection and scientific understanding of its unique flora and fauna. The 10-kilometer route, suitable for families and pet-friendly, is expected to take approximately 4 to 5 hours to complete. Participants will receive exclusive event t-shirts and enjoy a communal paella meal.

Registration is open until December 6 or until the 50-participant limit is reached. The donation fee is €20 for adults and €10 for children under 14. Initially intended for another cause, all proceeds will now support those affected by the recent DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos) weather events. Interested individuals can register via ArteSOSlidario’s website or by emailing info@artesoslidario.org.

This event offers an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of Sierra Nevada while contributing to a meaningful cause, reflecting the community’s commitment to environmental stewardship and solidarity.

