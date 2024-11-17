TAMSA: The Golden Age of Rome

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Dr Paul Roberts will be hosting
Credit: The Arts Society Marina Alta
For those interested in art and history, The Arts Society Marina Alta (TAMSA) invites you to immerse yourself in captivating stories while enjoying a vibrant social atmosphere.
Attendance is free for members, and guests are warmly welcomed to contribute via a donation, which can be made by visiting their website.
Attendees can look forward to a visual feast of remarkable sculptures, intricate mosaics, stunning wall paintings, and elegant silver and jewellery pieces that collectively narrate the fascinating journey of one of the world’s most powerful cities.
In this engaging and informative presentation, Dr Paul Roberts, a distinguished member of the Department of Antiquities at the renowned Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology at Oxford University, will showcase a variety of exquisite artworks that highlight Rome’s rich and colourful history.
This presentation, ‘Rome, Art and Emperors: The Golden Age of Rome’, will take place on two separate occasions on December 4. The first will be held at the Espai La Senieta in Moraira, with the lecture starting at 11.00 a.m. The second will take place at the Casa de Cultura in Javea, and this will be an evening presentation commencing at 7.30 p.m. In both cases, the doors will open 45 minutes beforehand.
For further details, you can visit their website. Also, they have a regular informative newsletter which you can sign up for by emailing marinaalta@theartssociety.org
